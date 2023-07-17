Posted: Jul 17, 2023 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 3:52 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners continued their conversation over nonprofit organizations being able to use the Clarence Brantley indoor Arena in Pawhuska on a reduced rate or gratis.

Nothing was agreed upon among the commissioners. Mostly bouncing ideas off of each other while receiving input from those who have used the fairgrounds in the past for nonprofit oragnizational events.

One challenge the commissioners mentioned is coming up with a solution that makes everyone feel as if they are treated equally.

Commissioner Steve Talburt talks about the vision the commissioners have for the fairgrounds.