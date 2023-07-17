News
Dewey
Posted: Jul 17, 2023 7:50 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 7:53 PM
Dewey City Council Appoints James Cook to Ward 4
Dalton Spence
The Dewey City Council appointed its newest council member Monday evening when the council members approved James Cook to represent Ward 4.
Mayor Tom Hays read a message Cook wrote to the council which says he is invested for the long term of Dewey and the future generations.
The then council held a public hearing which resulted in the council approving to wave a 10,000 square feet lot size requirement for what will be a Commercial Daycare.
The council would enter executive session and discuss the possibility of keeping Kevin Trease as City Manager for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
