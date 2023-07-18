Posted: Jul 18, 2023 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 2:45 PM

Dalton Spence

Vehicle theft is on the rise throughout the country as last year marked the most vehicle theft since 2008.

It is estimated that about one vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds and Oklahoma ranks ninth in the country for vehicle theft rates. In Oklahoma there are roughly 359 vehicle thefts per 100,00 Oklahoma residents.

AAA says never leave your vehicle running with the key in it or in your parked vehicle. Push to start cars are convenient for you but also convenient for thieves to steal your car as they do not need your key if you are close to your unlocked car.