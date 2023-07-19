Posted: Jul 19, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 2:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

Frontier Pool will open for the remainder of the season on Monday, July 24, the city of Bartlesville announced Wednesday.

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week until closed due to the start of the upcoming school year. Concessions, rentals, group rates and special events at the pool will not be available due to the late opening.

"We are working on a very short timeline, which we initially thought would not be possible," said City Manager Mike Bailey. "But thanks to the hard work of our Public Works Department staff to ready the pool for opening and the Richard Kane YMCA, which manages our pools for us, pulling out all the stops to provide staff, we could not be more pleased to make this announcement. My sincere gratitude goes out to everyone who made this happen."

For more information, contact the Richard Kane YMCA at 918-336-0713.