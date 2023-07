Posted: Jul 19, 2023 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 2:24 PM

Dalton Spence

The OSU Osage County Extension is hosting a barn quilt class on Saturday, August 12 at 9 a.m. The class is an adult only class with a registration cost is $30. Space is limited to the first 20 paid participates with registration ending on Aug. 1 at 4 p.m.

The program takes place at the Osage County Extension Office 1039 old highway 99 in Pawhuska.