Posted: Jul 19, 2023 4:41 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 4:41 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man who was serving time in the Tulsa County Jail was recently also charged with three felony counts in Washington County including rape, first degree burglary, and threaten serious harm or death. According to an affidavit, Ricky Palmer Jr. is accused of breaking into a woman’s home binding her hands and raping her.

During the assault, the victim attempted to grab the gun that Palmer had brought with him after he laid it down. Palmer was able to grab the gun from the victim and threatened to shoot her if she reached for it again. Palmer had been serving time in Tulsa County for a previous crime when DNA samples came back linking Palmer to the victim.

He is now currently being held in the Washington County Jail and was given a bond of two-million dollars. Palmer’s next court date is set for August 11th.