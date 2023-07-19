Posted: Jul 19, 2023 4:47 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 4:47 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on the charges of pointing a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Treyon Johnson allegedly pulled up alongside a vehicle that contained four passengers and told them to pull over. When the vehicle refused to pull over, Johnson then allegedly pulled a gun and told them to pull over.

The car then fled away from Johnson after he cocked and re-aimed his gun. Johnson is being held over on a $80,000 collective bond involving one other case.