Posted: Jul 20, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

Classes are set to begin at Tri County Tech the second week of August with plenty of events brewing in the meant time. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tara Gotwalt, Chief Instructional Officer at Tri County Tech gave us a look ahead.

Tri County Tech's Basic Phlebotomy program will train you to become a certified Phlebotomist. In addition, new diagnostic techniques, clinical laboratory technology, and automated instruments have significantly increased medical laboratory testing demand. Tara Gotwalt said the program is being expanded to offer more training and a chance at earning greater cerifications.

Tara said the fire training tower will be getting a lot more use as volunteer fire agencies from around the area will be using the facility on a far more regular basis moving forward at no charge.

Tri County Tech is expanding its classes for police traiing this year. New officiers will be able to take their training at Tri County Tech instead of taking the classes elsewhere in the state for four months.

The Bartlesville Police Dept. has had a very good partnership with Tri County Tech and that continues with the BPD satellite facility on campus and now, providing a school resource officer for the Tri County Tech campus.