Posted: Jul 20, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 3:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority approved a $15,000 grant Thursday to the owners of The Professional Building in downtown Bartlesville to install a fire-rated kitchen vent hood in one of the building's retail spaces for a new restaurant.

BRTA Executive Director Chris Wilson says the vent hood would be a permanent structure in the space and is needed for code compliance

The future restaurant will be located at 518 S. Keeler Ave., the former site of Cup 'N Cakes bakery. The new restaurant will be operated by Chef Nook, who will name the restaurant The Exchange Coffee and Kitchen.