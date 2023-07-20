News
Local News
Posted: Jul 20, 2023 3:37 PM
Man With a Gun Report Causes Large BPD Response
Nathan Thompson
A domestic disturbance in the Glynnwood neighborhood with a report of an armed suspect resulted in a large response from Bartlesville police Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Daniel Elkins with BPD explains the situation.
Elkins says the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. The incident remains under investigation. The suspect's name has not been released.
