Posted: Jul 21, 2023 8:08 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 8:08 AM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission (CPC) will meet next Tuesday, July 25 for their regular monthly meeting. The only main item on the agenda other than normal house cleaning items is to consider and act on a request for lot split approval of 0.4 acres, 1 lot to 2, zoned C-5/PUD, located west of 431 N Cholwell Ave, from Wade Phelan of Accurate Automotive LLC.

The CPC will meet at 5:30 pm at Council Chambers in City Hall at 401 S Johnston Ave. The meeting is open to the public.