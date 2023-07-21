News
Positive Changes Happening in Caney, Kan.
Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson
In a town used to hearing negativity concerning housing and infrastructure, Caney city leaders passed along positive news during the latest city council meeting.
Caney administrator Kelley Zellner says things are looking up for the city, housing wise.
Zellner says sewer infrastructure updates are well on their way to being complete, with permanent water solutions in the works as well. He says with a very good school system already in Caney, the ripple effect is hitting the town.
Other business in the latest Caney City Council meeting included a presentation by the board of the Caney Public Library concerning their services and budget.
