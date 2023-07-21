Posted: Jul 21, 2023 3:36 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 3:37 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners have one of their longest agendas of the calendar year waiting for them on Monday.

The meeting starts off with the commissioners possibly approving to auction off the Kennedy Building on Aug. 15 at 550 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.

The commissioners look at approving an interlocal agreement with the city of Hominy in pavement projects and improvements in city limits. That is not all for Hominy as the commissioners may sign an agreement for dispatch services. The city would pay $50,000 with the contract expiring at the end of June 2024.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.