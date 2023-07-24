Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 24, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:13 PM

2 Separate Traffic Stops Leads to Drug Arrests

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson
Two separate traffic stops result in two arrests on drug charges in Caney, Kansas.
 
On Friday, 29-year-old Kendra L. Richardson was arrested for driving while suspended, expired registration, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a firearm under the influence.
 
On Saturday, 64-year-old John Harlan Bright was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, no vehicle insurance and turn signal and lane violation.

