Posted: Jul 24, 2023 1:17 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:17 PM

James Copeland & Nathan Thompson

Many Coffeyville, Kansas-area residents have noticed a reddish/orange substance floating in the Verdigris River recently.

The substance has been mainly observed along the edges of the river. The city of Coffeyville and Kansas Department of Environment got involved, and samples were drawn and sent to the KDHE lab in Topeka for evaluation.