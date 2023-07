Posted: Jul 24, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 3:43 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved the public auctioning of the Kennedy Building on Monday morning.

Commissioners Everett Piper and Charlie Cartwright say there was no choice but to approve the action because of court orders

The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15 at 550 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.