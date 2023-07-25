Posted: Jul 25, 2023 9:17 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2023 9:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

A heat advisory is in effect for much of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service offices in Tulsa and Wichita issued the advisory for hot temperatures and high humidity, which will combine to create a dangerous situation where heat illnesses are possible. The advisory says heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected Tuesday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.