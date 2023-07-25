Posted: Jul 25, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2023 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson & Kelli Williams

The City of Bartlesville Community Development Department has launched an online sidewalk survey aimed at gathering valuable input from residents regarding the current state of sidewalks in the Bartlesville community.

The survey will be accessible to the public through Aug. 18 at the following link: https://www.cityofbartlesville.org/community-development/citysidewalksurvey/

“Sidewalks play a vital role in promoting pedestrian safety, connectivity and overall quality of life,” said Community Development Director Larry Curtis. “This survey represents a significant opportunity for residents to contribute their insights and help shape the future of our community’s infrastructure.”

The online survey, designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all, will provide a platform for residents to report issues related to existing sidewalks, suggest improvements and share the public’s vision for a more walkable Bartlesville.

“Participants will be able to provide locations of concern, share details about sidewalk conditions and offer suggestions for enhancement,” Curtis said. “The feedback gathered will enable the City to prioritize maintenance efforts, plan for future sidewalk expansion and allocate resources effectively.”

To ensure maximum participation and reach, Curtis encourages all Bartlesville residents to take a few minutes to complete the survey and provide their valuable input.

“Everyone’s input matters, and we value all contribution to this initiative,” he said. “Together, we can lay the foundation for a safer, more connected and pedestrian-friendly City of Bartlesville.”