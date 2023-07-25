Posted: Jul 25, 2023 3:33 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2023 3:33 PM

Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson

A crane is scheduled to be brought in Wednesday to remove the shade structure at Civitan Park.

According to the city of Bartlesville, once the structure is down, the park will be reopened and remain open as repairs are being made to the structure while it's on the ground.

City officials say the park will be closed temporarily when the structure is replaced and/or if needed to safely conduct repairs.