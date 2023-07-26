Posted: Jul 26, 2023 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 10:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education has resigned after only serving for three months on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet.

Dr. Katherine Curry’s resignation was effective Tuesday. In a statement, Curry says she wants to head back to the classroom and enjoyed serving on Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet, but also decried the “complexity and political environment” of the position.

Curry replaced Ryan Walters as Education Secretary in April 2023. Walters was elected State Superintendent in November 2022. He assumed office in January.

The Governor’s Office says the search for a new Secretary of Education will begin immediately.