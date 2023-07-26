Posted: Jul 26, 2023 12:42 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 12:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

A federal jury convicted a 37-year-old Rogers County man, who is a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, of first-degree murder in Indian Country and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence ­for the retaliation killing of a Cherokee citizen whose body was found in Osage County.

The jury deliberated for approximately 8 hours before returning a guilty verdict against Benny Frank Withrow following a seven-day trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement stopped the victim and his girlfriend after they had purchased drugs for a friend. At that time, the victim informed police of the drug dealer’s identity. The girlfriend sent a warning text to the dealer. By that time, police were already at the house and conducted a search. Police found drugs, and it was determined that Withrow and the dealer were both affiliated with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. Later that day, the girlfriend contacted Withrow about the victim’s discussions with authorities. Withrow said he would “take care of things.”

On Dec. 9, 2021 another individual picked up the victim and drove to Withrow’s house where they made plans to go to the casino. Along the way, Withrow suggested they pull over to use drugs and exited the vehicle. Withrow then shot the victim numerous times.

Authorities found the body Dec. 20, 2021 near Prue in Osage County.

Withrow faces up to life in prison.

The Tulsa Police Department, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department and the FBI jointly conducted the investigation.