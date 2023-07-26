Posted: Jul 26, 2023 1:07 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 1:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

State Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville, was appointed by Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, to serve on the Council of State Governments' National Committee on Interbranch Affairs.

CSG is the nation's largest nonpartisan organization serving all three branches of state elected and appointed officials. The Interbranch Affairs Committee will review and monitor major interbranch issues and seek to foster collaboration and understanding among the branches of state government.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Speaker McCall for appointing me to this committee," Kane said. "It is an honor for me to represent Oklahoma as I believe interbranch relationships underpin effective governance, fostering a balanced and accountable democracy."

This is a one-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2023.

Kane is in his first term representing House District 11, which includes Tulsa and Washington counties.