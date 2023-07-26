Posted: Jul 26, 2023 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 1:51 PM

Chase McNutt

A Nowata woman is in Nowata County Jail after being arrested earlier this month for stabbing her father. Toni Speer was given four separate charges for the incident, including domestic abuse, assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting any executive officer in performance of duty.

The victim told police that Speer had locked him and his wife out of the residence they lived at the previous night and the same evening of the incident. According to an affidavit, one of the victims made their way into the house and was shoved to the ground by Speer in the kitchen. The father came in shortly after to protect the victim when he was stabbed once in the chest by Speer.

After officers arrived, Speer was being apprehended and taken to a squad vehicle when she attempted to break free of the officer’s grip and kicked one of the officers. She was subdued and taken to jail. Speer is being held over on a $75,000 bond.