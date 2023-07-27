Posted: Jul 27, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 9:38 AM

James Copeland & Nathan Thompson

The Sedan, Kan., Pool will be closing soon, but not because it's the end of the season.

According to city officials, the swimming pool cannot continue operations because of the ongoing drought in Chautauqua County. Stage Two water restrictions continue in the city as lake levels are more than five feet below the normal seasonal level.

The pool will continue operations until Sunday at 6 p.m.