Posted: Jul 27, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 10:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Osage Nation will hold a community meeting today (Thursday, July 27) in the Grayhorse District for the Nation’s 2023 census.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Grayhorse Community Center, located at 16359 Road 5451, and is expected to last about an hour. Dinner will be provided and all attendees will be entered into a drawing for a limited edition Pendleton blanket.

Paper copies of the census survey will be available at the meeting. The census survey is also available online.

For questions, or for a paper survey request, email SGSP@osagenation-nsn.gov