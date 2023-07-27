Posted: Jul 27, 2023 10:32 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 10:32 AM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

As the city of Caney, Kan., moves toward eliminating the use of their aging water plant, city officials met in special session Wednesday night to improve water quality until the system changeover takes place.

Using ARPA funds, the Caney City Council votes to approve the replacement of Skid A in the water plant. Skid A consists of 20 filters that City Administrator Kelley Zellner says are past their point of efficiency

Zellner says replacing this skid of filters should improve the quality of water, adding that this should be the last time filters need to be replaced in the water plant

Zellner says many cities and counties across Kansas are moving to consolidated and single water sources, citing cost as the main reason.