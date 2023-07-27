News
Government
Posted: Jul 27, 2023 12:36 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 12:37 PM
Sen. Mullin Addresses Waste Solutions
Nathan Thompson
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., delivered the opening statement and questioned witnesses Thursday during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on refillable and reusable products and infrastructure as innovative solutions to reduce waste.
In his remarks, Sen. Mullin brought attention to the importance of America’s supply chains remaining competitive in the global market. Mullin says driving competition through innovation will allow private industry to tackle waste issues in a way that provides realistic and affordable solutions to both consumers and businesses.
« Back to News