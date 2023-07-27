Posted: Jul 27, 2023 1:02 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 1:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

Some Bartlesville Public School bus routes are changing for the upcoming school year.

School officials say special needs bus routes are still being worked on and the Transportation Department will call those parents once the routes are finalized.

If a student lives outside the city limits and are unable to find a nearby stop, call the BPS Transportation Department at 918-336-1733. Classes begin in just a couple of weeks, on Thursday, Aug. 10.