Posted: Jul 27, 2023 2:46 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 2:46 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man who was arrested in June on an outstanding warrant appeared in Washington County Court again on Thursday to have a new court date set.

Seth Rogers is accused in an incident from 2020 where he was charged with endangering others while attempting to elude police, escaping from arrest, and driving without a valid license.

After Rogers was picked up in June, he was also booked on new charges that were filed in 2021 that accuse Rogers of first-degree rape, domestic abuse and battery against a pregnant woman, and child abuse.

According to an affidavit, Rogers was with the victim when an argument ensued that allegedly led to the victim being drug down the hallway by their hair. The victim also told police that Rogers bashed their head into a wall multiple times in the encounter.

Rogers is accused of raping the victim on multiple occasions, as well as a juvenile that reported that they were also raped by Rogers. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a cumulative bond of $185,000. His next court date is Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.