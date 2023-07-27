Posted: Jul 27, 2023 4:51 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 6:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook woman is facing a murder charge after she is accused of assisting with the sale of fentanyl that resulted in the death of an Avant man.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says Gabrielle Yvonne Wiley of Skiatook was arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug crime.

After a lengthy investigation with help from the U.S. Marshal Service, it is alleged that Wiley facilitated the sale of fentanyl to Timothy Hoover of Avant that resulted in his death in October 2022.

Court records show Wiley posted a $250,000 bond on July 21. She appeared in Osage County District Court on Thursday for a status hearing.