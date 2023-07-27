Posted: Jul 27, 2023 7:32 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 7:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County School Supply Drive is in full swing right now and dozens of people are lining up to help "Pack the Backpacks" for students in need before the start of the school year.

Debbie Thoreson, the vice president of the organization, says this year they are helping more underprivileged students than ever with school supplies

Several fundraisers are held throughout the year and donations flow in to help students in need, but more assistance is needed from volunteers. Dozens of people showed up Thursday night at St. Luke's Episcopal Church to help Washington County's most underprivileged kids by setting up an assembly line to pack up school supplies.

Those backpacks are then distributed to the kids in need. Thoreson says there are ways to give back over the next couple of days to help fill the backpacks before students head back to class