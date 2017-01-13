Posted: Jan 13, 2017 3:07 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2017 3:07 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who remains in the Washington County Jail faces more felony charges. 28-year old Vernon Lee Dover, Jr. is charged with operating/dealing with a chop shop, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine. Bartlesville police received a report back in October of 2016 of a man who claimed his vehicle was stolen at Wal-Mart parking lot.



The affidavit states the truck was filled with tools for a side business. A video taken by Wal-Mart saw the suspect break into another vehicle and took a credit card. Dover was seen in the video attempting to buy something using the stolen credit card. The vehicle was found in the 1700 block of Southwest Hensley Avenue.



Dover is also facing charges of larceny of an automobile and second degree burglary. Dover's next court date is February 3rd. Bond remains at $100,000. A request for a bond reduction was denied.

