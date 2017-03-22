Posted: Mar 22, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 3:01 PM

Adam Hooper

Despite facing money problems, Bartlesville Public Schools District is continuing to improve facilities for the students. Two projects were recently completed. The demolition of the old Madison Middle School and the track at the high school. Tennis courts at the high school are still incomplete. During a KWON Community Connection Program, Bartlesville Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley said that the Tennis Courts could be completed by next month.



To hear more from McCauley, go to our website at bartlesvilleradio.com, go to on-demand and click on Community Connection.