Posted: Mar 28, 2017 3:48 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 3:48 AM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has set the dates for a special election to fill the seat of a former state senator who stepped down while facing felony prostitution charges involving a 17-year-old boy.



A special general election will be held Sept. 12 to fill the seat in south Oklahoma City left vacant after state Sen. Ralph Shortey resigned last week. Shortey has been charged with three felony counts after police say he solicited sex from the teen.



The three-day filing period will be held May 1-3, and a special primary election will be held on July 11.



The same election dates also have been set for a state House seat left vacant in Norman after state Rep. Scott Martin says he plans to resign effective May 31.

