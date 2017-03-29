Posted: Mar 29, 2017 3:50 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 3:50 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has disbarred an Oklahoma City attorney accused of smuggling contraband into the Tulsa County jail, mishandling her client's funds and continuing to practice law after her suspension.



The court handed down the ruling Monday in the case of Caroline Drummond.



According to the proceedings, Drummond pleaded guilty to smuggling a cellphone into the Tulsa County jail and providing it to a client.



Drummond was also accused of comingling a client's settlement funds with her personal account and then using the proceeds for her own personal expenses. The court also noted that Drummond continued to practice law even after she was suspended.



Drummond's attorney withdrew from her disbarment case and court records don't indicate whether she later retained another attorney.



