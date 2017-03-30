Posted: Mar 30, 2017 6:48 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2017 7:22 AM

Ben Nicholas



Polls will be open from 7-to-7 on Tuesday for the Regular Municipal Election for the City of Dewey, Towns of Copan and Ochelata and Special Election for Copan Public Schools.

Voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day.





The following is a list of the precinct polling places:



PCT PLACE LOCATION

CITY OF DEWEY

62 First Church of God 222 S Osage, Dewey

73 Dewey Church of Christ 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74 Rose Hill Church 12950 N 4000 RD



TOWN OF COPAN

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S Caney, Copan



COPAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S Caney, Copan

73 Dewey Church of Christ 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74 Rose Hill Church 12950 N 4000 RD



TOWN OF OCHELATA

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 S Ochelata St, Ochelata

