News
Washington County
Posted: Mar 30, 2017 6:48 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2017 7:22 AM
Polling Places For Washington County Election
Polls will be open from 7-to-7 on Tuesday for the Regular Municipal Election for the City of Dewey, Towns of Copan and Ochelata and Special Election for Copan Public Schools.
Voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day.
The following is a list of the precinct polling places:
PCT PLACE LOCATION
CITY OF DEWEY
62 First Church of God 222 S Osage, Dewey
73 Dewey Church of Christ 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey
74 Rose Hill Church 12950 N 4000 RD
TOWN OF COPAN
71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S Caney, Copan
COPAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S Caney, Copan
73 Dewey Church of Christ 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey
74 Rose Hill Church 12950 N 4000 RD
TOWN OF OCHELATA
79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 S Ochelata St, Ochelata
