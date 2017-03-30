News


Washington County

Posted: Mar 30, 2017 6:48 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2017 7:22 AM

Polling Places For Washington County Election

Ben Nicholas


Polls will be open from 7-to-7 on Tuesday for the Regular Municipal Election for the City of Dewey, Towns of Copan and Ochelata and Special Election for Copan Public Schools.
Voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day.


The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PCT                                      PLACE                    LOCATION
CITY OF DEWEY
62                                      First Church of God                222 S Osage, Dewey
73                                      Dewey Church of Christ            1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey
74                                      Rose Hill Church                12950 N 4000 RD

TOWN OF COPAN
71                                      New Life Wesleyan                445 S Caney, Copan

COPAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
71                                      New Life Wesleyan                445 S Caney, Copan
73                                      Dewey Church of Christ        1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey
74                                      Rose Hill Church                     12950 N 4000 RD

TOWN OF OCHELATA
79                                     Caney Valley Senior Center            329 S Ochelata St, Ochelata
 


