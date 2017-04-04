Posted: Apr 04, 2017 10:59 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 10:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Wesleyan community is honored to welcome former U.S. Attorney General and former Missouri Governor John Ashcroft to campus for a special chapel service on April 12th. Mr. Ashcroft spent much of his career in public service, notably as the Missouri Attorney General, then Governor of Missouri, and later a Senator, before his appointment as U.S. Attorney General by president-elect George W. Bush.



In addition to speaking at a student chapel service, Mr. Ashcroft will participate in the gifting of a new painting to the University. The painting, entitled, “Struggling to Kneel”, is inspired by the story of a lesson in humility and prayer Mr. Ashcroft’s father shared during Mr. Ashcroft’s swearing-in as a Senator. The story is recounted in Ashcroft’s book, “Lessons from a Father to His Son”.



“Struggling to Kneel” is a work by Marnie Freeman, “The Artist of Liberty”, who is well known for her conservative and spiritual works of art. Freeman is married to New York Times bestselling author, Kevin Freeman, who serves as a member of OKWU’s Board of Trustees.

The chapel service begins at 10:10 am in the Lyon Chapel and Fine Arts Center on OKWU’s Bartlesville campus and is open to the public. As it is a student chapel, seating is limited.