Posted: Apr 21, 2017 2:59 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 5:25 PM

Bill Lynch

The Neosho River is expected to surge into moderate flood levels by Saturday morning. Flooding is to be expected along the river’s flood plain in Labette County Kansas and Ottawa County Oklahoma but will most likely only affect agricultural lands. The Labette County Sherriff’s Department said the flooding is not expected to affect any homes.

The rainfall totals continue to change, as will the predicted river and lake levels around the area. You can monitor river and lake levels under our Weather tab at Bartlesvilleradio.com, and always exercise caution when driving near or around high water, if the road is flooded, play it safe, turn around, don’t drown.