Posted: Apr 22, 2017 11:12 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2017 11:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Just a handfull of people turned out to plant a tree Saturday morning next to the Johnstone Park Pavillion in Bartlesville. Retired City Forrester, Chuck Parkin planted a Caddo Sugar Maple.



Members of the city's staff cooked hot dogs and provided snacks for the participants. Bartlesville has been honored by Tree City USA for 34 years.