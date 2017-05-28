Posted: May 28, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: May 26, 2017 2:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Main Street Bartlesville, Inc. members plan to vote on the Dissolution of Main Street Bartlesville, Inc.

At the May 16 Board meeting, the Board of Directors voted to proceed with the dissolution of Main Street Bartlesville, Inc.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27, at 5:45pm at Haskell Event Space, 115 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in downtown Bartlesville.

The public is invited and members are encouraged to attend the annual meeting.