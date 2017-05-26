Posted: May 26, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 3:23 PM

Ben Nicholas

Police say a bomb squad has found hand grenades inside a recreational vehicle during a traffic stop in Oklahoma.



The Oklahoman reports that Oklahoma City police arrested 41-year-old Scott Michael Boden near an RV park early Friday after officers found five homemade grenades in his vehicle, which had Nevada license plates.



Police spokesman Master Sgt. Gary Knight says Boden will be booked into Oklahoma County jail on five complaints of manufacturing an explosive device. He says it's unclear what Boden planned to do with the grenades.



Jail records didn't list an attorney for Boden, and no publicly listed home phone could be found for him in Nevada.



Knight says the grenades will be detonated at a police gun range. Knight says Boden also had firearms in the vehicle.

