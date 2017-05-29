Posted: May 29, 2017 3:22 AMUpdated: May 29, 2017 3:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Four people were taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center as a result of a Sunday afternoon accident on U. S. 60 about 8-tenths of a mile west of Okesa road, about 7.2 miles west of Bartlesville.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a car driven by 57 year-old Mary Lou Lee of Tuscan, Arizona was westbound on the highway. The car went off the roadway to the right and hit a culvert. The car then went airborne across a gravel driveway. It was airborne for about 50 feet before it rolled halfway over and landed on its top. Bartlesville EMS took Lee to Jane Phillips Medical Center where she was then sent to St. Johns in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with head and internal injuries. Three occupants of the car, ages 3, 8, and 9 were treated and released. The report indicates Lee apparently suffered a seizure which was the primary cause of the accident.