Posted: Jun 22, 2017 11:56 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 11:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Projects for non-profit organizations and schools are coming to Bartlesville. These projects will be held on September 26 as Bartlesville Regional United Way's Day of Caring. Marketing Manager Abigail Singrey says that the Day of Caring, however, lasts longer than the day, saying it's more like a month of caring.

Last year there were 150 projects that benefited 51 non-profits and schools, and over 1,800 people volunteered. Projects are due July 31which can include building maintenance, yard work, sorting donations, reading to children, and more. She says it's awesome to see people come out and "spruce" everything up for the community.

All materials and funding for projects must be provided by the agency, but volunteering grants may be available through Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips. Projects are not guaranteed to be selected. Calls for volunteers will go out in August.

For more information email abigail@bartlesvilleuw.org or visit www.bartlesvilleuw.org to submit projects.