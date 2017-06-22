Posted: Jun 22, 2017 1:03 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 1:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

As summer is here and fishing season is underway, several local lakes have reported in about the waters and what's biting. Copan lake has reported in that elevation of the lake is below normal, and the water is murky. Channel, blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and worms below the dam and along shorelines.

Hulah lake has reported that elevation is above normal, but water is murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and along shorelines.

Oologah lake has an elevation of 4 feet above normal but falling, water is about 70 degrees and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 10-15 feet around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish on jug-lines baited with cut bait and shad at 6-12 feet along flats.

And elevation is reported above normal at Skiatook lake, with water in the 80s and clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, shad and spoons on the main lake and off points.

(Photo is of Joey Looper, who caught a 50 pound flathead last week using a live bullhead as bait)