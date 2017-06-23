Posted: Jun 23, 2017 10:06 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2017 3:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Young Professionals of Bartlesville will be hosting their annual Heart of Town, or, HOT Street Party tonight. There will be a kids space with games and activities. Food trucks will be there to sell food, and beverages of all kinds will be available for purchase. This will be the 14th annual HOT Street party and the proceeds raised by the event will benefit On The Rock Ministries.

The party starts at 7PM tonight on Silas Street next to the Price Tower.