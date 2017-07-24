Posted: Jul 24, 2017 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2017 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. James South is facing a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol for an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, South was pulled over by a Bartlesville Police officer near 14th and Virginia while riding his motorcycle. The officer reported that South stumbled and fell back onto the seat of his motorcycle and also smelled of alcohol. South refused to take a field sobriety test but did admit to having an unstated number of drinks at Buffalo wild Wings earlier in the day.

South is scheduled to appear in court on August 4 with bond set at $5,000.