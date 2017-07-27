Posted: Jul 27, 2017 9:57 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2017 9:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt is making his State Action Tour talking with governors and business leaders. Pruitt is focusing on the Waters of the United States rulemaking at the EPA. He is stopping in the Oklahoma Panhandle, Utah, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Minnesota and other places to see the effects of the rule. Pruitt says the Clean Water Act was meant to be very specific

Pruitt says he wants to see how the EPA can partner with states to achieve environmental stewardship. You can hear our interview with Scott Pruitt Friday morning at 9:30 on AM 1400 and 93.3 FM, KWON.