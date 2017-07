Posted: Jul 27, 2017 11:36 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2017 11:36 AM

Ben Nicholas

OTEMS responded to a 2 vehicle accident on northbound US 169, south of Oologah around South 4070 Road with multiple injuries. The call came in aroun 9:30 on Wednesday night.

OTEMS, Collinsville Ambulance, Northwest Fire, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies were on scene.

We will have more infromation, as it becomes available.