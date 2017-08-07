News
Posted: Aug 07, 2017 10:12 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 10:19 AM
Oklahoma Wesleyan's Dr. Piper Releases Second Book
Charlie Taraboletti
Oklahoma Wesleyan University President, Dr. Everett Piper announced his new book Monday morning. He made the announcement while speaking on talk shows from Glen Beck radio to the 700 Club. Dr. Piper says he lit a kind of a wildfire with an Op-Ed piece a year ago after a Oklahoma Wesleyan student took offense to what went on during a university chapel service.
Piper says he didn't aim the book at the college campuses but everything in it applies to the educational community.
Amazon.com describes the publication by stating the question what has happened to the American spirit? Piper says we've gone ten simple laws to a whole bunch of little laws.
Not a Day Care is available at book sellers such as Barnes and Noble and online through Amazon dot com.
