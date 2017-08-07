Posted: Aug 07, 2017 10:12 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 10:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Wesleyan University President, Dr. Everett Piper announced his new book Monday morning. He made the announcement while speaking on talk shows from Glen Beck radio to the 700 Club. Dr. Piper says he lit a kind of a wildfire with an Op-Ed piece a year ago after a Oklahoma Wesleyan student took offense to what went on during a university chapel service.

Piper says he didn't aim the book at the college campuses but everything in it Piper says he didn't aim the book at the college campuses but everything in it applies to the educational community.

Not a Day Care is available at book sellers such as Barnes and Noble and online through Amazon dot com.