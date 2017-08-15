Posted: Aug 15, 2017 6:50 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 6:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The boil order for Caney, Kansas continues. The advisory comes after a failure with the water intake pumps at the Caney Water Treatment Plant over the weekend.

City Administrator Fred Gress announced that water the system's pressure had dropped below 20 psi. Once the pressure drops, it could allow the growth of bacterial within the water system. Residents need to bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before use for any water used for cooking or drinking.

The city will be required to submit water samples to KDHE 24-hours apart until a lab concludes two samples are safe. The state advisory states users of the Caney water system should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.